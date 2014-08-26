Samsung Galaxy S5 challenges Apple iPhone 5S to take on ALS Ice Bucket Challenge [video]

The whole world has gone ice water crazy over the past couple of weeks and now smartphones are doing their bit to get a piece of the action.

Samsung’s Galaxy S5 smartphone has called out Apple’s iPhone 5S to take part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in a move that shows off its waterproof casing whilst at the same time pouring scorn on the fact that three of its main competitors don’t offer the innovation.

The handset’s personal assistant chats to the camera for 15 seconds whilst confirming that the water being poured on it is freezing and then nominates three of its closest competitors.

The Apple iPhone 5S, HTC’s One M8 and Nokia’s Lumia 930 are the unlucky nominees and much like everyone else that has taken part in the worldwide craze, the three handsets have 24 hours to take part.

The big difference between the three devices nominated and Samsung’s Galaxy S5 handset is that none of them are waterproof whereas Samsung’s phone is very much in that category and can pass the challenge with flying colours.

It’s unlikely then that the other three companies will allow their handsets to go through the challenge unless some kind of waterproof cover is involved. That said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Apple CEO Tim Cook have themselves already taken the challenge and donated to the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS] charity with Samsung making a donation to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

So far the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge has raised over $40 million [£24 million] in donations since it went viral and Matt Pye, CCO of Cheil UK, which made the ad, stated it was the "perfect opportunity for the brand [Samsung] to do something that was meaningful but also unexpected.”

Over to you Siri and Cortana.