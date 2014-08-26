Samsung to add fancy features to Galaxy Note 4’s fingerprint sensor

We're on the cusp of the unveiling of the Galaxy Note 4 now – indeed, the event happens a week tomorrow – but that doesn't mean there aren't any leaks left to emerge, with another trickling out concerning the device's fingerprint scanner.

So, according to Sam Mobile, the scanner will be a Synaptics Natural ID solution, just as seen on the Galaxy S5, except it will have been tweaked with some new goodies S5 owners don't have access to (at least not yet – they could get patched in, of course).

There are two fresh features in fact, the first of which is that the Note 4 will allow the user to register shortcuts to different fingerprints, so if you want to fire up an app with your little finger, you'll be able to specify that. Samsung is also introducing web sign-in with a fingerprint, so you can swipe a digit to securely sign into a website.

There could possibly be other tweaks to the scanner, too, but that's all Sam Mobile's sources would divulge (and bear in mind, those sources could have got things round their neck for all we know). It all sounds quite likely stuff, though, and they're some handy additions.

We've seen quite a lot of leakage concerning the Note 4, the latest detail being the spec of the camera – which will apparently be a 16 megapixel Sony IMX240 sensor with optical image stabilisation. The front-facer will be a 3.7 megapixel snapper to please the selfie crowd.

The phone is expected to have a 5.7in display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, along with a Snapdragon 805 CPU.

For the full spec details and all the latest rumours, check out our rolling live coverage of the Galaxy Note 4.