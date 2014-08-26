Samsung set to copy Moto 360: New Gear smartwatch and virtual reality headset launching alongside Galaxy Note 4 at IFA 2014

A new SIM-enabled Gear smartwatch will launch at IFA 2014 alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 4, according to reports.

SamMobile says that the device will be unveiled at "Unpacked 2014 Episode 2", at the same time as Gear VR, a virtual reality headset.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 to be unveiled on 3 September

Samsung is also believed to be developing a new smartwatch with a circular face, similar in design to the Moto 360.

At Google I/O back in June, the general attitude towards smartwatches - at least those that are already on the market - was revealed almost by accident.

At the end of the conference, Google exec Sundar Pichai announced to the developers in attendance that they would all walk away with either the LG G Watch or the Samsung Gear Live for free. Cue fairly blank expressions and scattered applause.

He then revealed that they would all receive the Moto 360 as soon as it came out. The mood of the room immediately transformed into that of jubilation and genuine excitement.

Read more: Moto 360 smartwatch will launch alongside Moto X+1

It is abundantly clear that the clunky, square-faced monstrosities we've seen so far from the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony are not what consumers or developers are after. Perhaps the much-fabled iWatch will change this outlook but as things stand, the Moto 360 is the most anticipated real device of its kind out there.

The circular Gear, according to SamMobile's source, will probably launch in a few months, and it is unclear whether it will run Tizen or Android.