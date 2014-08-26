Samsung to outline vision of ‘home of the future’ in IFA 2014 keynote

Samsung will deliver the opening keynote at IFA 2014 over in Berlin, on the topic of the smart home.

The speech, entitled "Bringing Your Future Home", will be given by President (and one of the CEOs) of Samsung Boo-Keun Yoon on Friday 5 September at 10:30, in Hall A of the CityCube Berlin Level 1.

Yoon will give an overview of Samsung's vision of the home of the future, and will discuss what expectations folks have for the smart home, and what the industry at large needs to do to ensure the great visions we have (or Samsung certainly has) become a reality.

Yoon said: "The IFA trade show has a long history of showcasing the latest in technology innovation. Samsung will once again be joining the dialogue at IFA to discuss where true innovation lies today – and how it is transforming our lives and the way we live."

Samsung is certainly serious about the smart home and Internet of Things, and recently acquired SmartThings for $200 million (£120 million).

Also, alongside the smart home, the firm will be showing off its new Smart Office platform at IFA 2014 – not to mention the Galaxy Note 4, and apparently a new SIM-enabled Gear smartwatch. We will, of course, be bringing you coverage of all this at the start of next month.