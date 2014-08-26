Today's Tech: MoJ doesn't lock up its data, half of South Korean bank accounts hacked, and robot learns from YouTube

MoJ tells hard disk "You've been nicked!"

Ministry of Justice fined £180,000 over loss of unencrypted prison data

Information from the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) states that the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has been fined £180, 000 for the loss of a hard drive containing data of nearly 3,000 prisoners.

The "serious failing" of the MoJ was compounded by the fact that the data had no form of encryption. According to the BBC the data included sensitive information such as; prisoner health and drug misuse, inmate's victims, visitor details and material on organised crime.

A boy named "Kim"

Hacker cracks open three quarters of South Korea's bank accounts in massive data breach

Over half of the population of South Korea has had private data stolen in a series of cyber-attacks. Allegedly a 24-year old hacker, known only as "Kim", used a cache of login details and stole 220 million data records.

Kim used the login credentials to hack into multiple online services and extract personal information records, including bank details, which he then sold on to con-men and illegal gamblers. Kim sold the records for just 20p apiece and ended up earning a whopping £235,000, which details just how large scale Kim's operation was.

University of YouTube

Robo Brain: New robot learning basic skills from YouTube

A team of American researchers has developed a robotic "brain" that learns new skills and facts from the Internet. "Robo Brain" can already operate a toaster, use a water fountain and manipulate a hole punch.

Robo Brain only began to process information last month and is currently working its way through a billion images, 120,000 YouTube videos and 100 million instruction documents and user manuals. The project hopes to accumulate "everything robotics into a comprehensive and interconnected knowledge base," and ultimately be used for "robotics research, household robots, and self-driving cars."