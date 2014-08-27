Apple to begin production of 12.9in supersized iPad in Q1 2015

As you are almost certainly aware, Apple is scaling up its iPhone this year, with the company expected to unveil a 4.7in version and 5.5in phablet in two weeks – but Cupertino is also going to be sizing up its iPad tablet.

This isn't the first time we've heard about this, of course, but the latest report from Bloomberg claims that the assembly lines are going to start rolling with a 12.9in iPad during the first quarter of 2015. The sources who spoke to the news site say Apple has been working with component manufacturers for over a year in developing a larger slate.

We first heard about the 12.9in iPad way back in February, courtesy of an analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, who correctly predicted that the tablet, also known as the iPad Pro, wouldn't emerge this year.

Kuo has been on the money as he predicted that iPad shipments would stutter this year, and indeed they have, dropping 9 per cent year-on-year in terms of units shifted in Apple's latest fiscals. That's part of the reason why Apple needs to look to rejig its slate range beyond bringing out a thinner model with a faster processor.

A large 12.9in screen will certainly be a boon in terms of productivity usage, and it will make the device more appealing as a hybrid laptop (with a keyboard case), and of course it won't hurt for the likes of film watching, or reading magazines.

The iPad is slowly carving out a better case for itself in the enterprise world, and it doesn't hurt that Microsoft has made Office available for the tablet.

Samsung, of course, has already expanded into the land of 12in tablets with several Android models such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 12.2.

While we won't see the supersized iPad this year – we're guessing next spring will be the pencilled launch date – we will see some action on the tablet front, with a refresh of the iPad Air and iPad mini expected to hit shelves before the Christmas season.