Archos breaks out connected Weather Station alongside range of affordable smartphones and tablets ahead of IFA 2014

Archos has spilled details on a range of affordable smartphones, tablets and connected devices that start at less-than £100.

The new Android and Microsoft devices are, in Archos’ words, designed to “democratise” technology during IFA 2014 with frugality very much at the heart of the offering.

“Our upcoming lineup of consumer products delivers amazing performance, superior design and impressive affordability,” said Loïc Poirier, CEO of Archos. “We are committed to making technology universally available and are proud to shape the market by providing high quality, yet attainable devices.”

Its release is headed by a connected Weather Station capable of reporting conditions back to any iOS or Android smartphone or tablet for the just £99. It can measure temperature, humidity, air quality, noise and atmospheric pressure with indoor, outdoor and plant-dedicated sensors, and is out at the end of October.

Archos’ new smartphones are headed by the 50b Platinum Android handset that costs just £199 ahead of its release in September. It has a 5in display, quad-core processor, dual-SIM support, an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 2-megapixel one on the front, and has three different back covers. A smaller version, the 45c Platinum, should be out around the same time and is priced at just £99.

Windows Phone 8.1 isn’t left out with the 40 Cesium low-end handset offering a 4in display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 quad-core processor, and three back covers for just £79 when it hits shops in September.

The 101 Oxygen is an Android tablet powered by an ARM Cortex A17 quad-core processor with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. In addition it has a full HD 1080p 10.1in display and is priced at £199 ahead of a release in October.

Meanwhile the 80 Cesium Windows 8.1 tablet has an 8in display with a 1,280 x 800 pixel resolution and runs on an Intel quad-core processor for a price of just £129 when it is released in October.

Archos is also showcasing a Music Light [£49] and a Music Beany [£29] at its booth [Hall 12, Stand 103] at IFA 2014 where all the new products can be seen for the first time.