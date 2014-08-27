Electrolux joins LG, Microsoft and Qualcomm in Internet of Everything alliance

Electrolux is throwing its considerable appliance weight into the Internet of Everything [IoE] sector by joining the AllSeen Alliance as a Premier Member alongside the likes of LG, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Sharp, and Panasonic.

The company, which is the world’s second-largest appliance maker, becomes the 63rd member to join up since the group was launched in December 2013 and they are working together to seamlessly connect IoE devices.

“Electrolux strongly believes that this technology, where appliances communicate with each other, with consumers and with other devices, offers a great potential to develop products and services that improve how we cook our food and clean our homes,” stated Jan Brockmann, CTO at Electrolux.

Electrolux is also developing solutions for smarter cooking that would allow people to achieve better tasting food with what Brockman called “minimum effort” that involves collaboration alongside other members of the AllSeen Alliance.

AllSeen members are collaboratively building out an open source software framework known as AllJoyn that acts as a universal translator for objects and devices to interact with each other regardless of brand or other infrastructure considerations.

“We’ve said from the beginning that only a pan-industry effort using open source and collaboration can advance the technology required to build a truly connected world,” said Liat Ben-Zur, chairman of the AllSeen Alliance. “The decision by Electrolux to join with the other signature companies is an important step forward for the AllSeen Alliance and we look forward to Electrolux AllJoyn-enabled products being commercially available.”

Electrolux joining the alliance will only hasten the plans of both the company and its plethora of partners that are targeting the IoE market that have an economic impact of anywhere between $2.7 trillion [£1.6 trillion] and $6.7 trillion [£4 trillion] annually by 2025, according to McKinsey Global Institute figures.