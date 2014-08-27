GTA V makers hit back at Lohan's 'publicity' seeking lawsuit

The developers of Grand Theft Auto have claimed that Lindsay Lohan's lawsuit against them is simply for "publicity purposes."

The actress launched a legal case against Take Two Interactive and Rockstar Games Software in July, arguing that one of the characters in GTA V uses her image and voice.

In court papers, the makers of the game labelled the lawsuit frivolous and called for the star to pay its legal fees.

GTA V was released in September 2013 and subsequently became the fastest-selling entertainment product ever, generating $1 billion (£598 million) in three days.

The 28-year-old Mean Girls star claims that image, voice and styles from her clothing line are all shown in the game. The lawsuit also asserts that the Chateau Marmont hotel, where Lohan used to live, is also shown.

The character also asks for assistance avoiding paparazzi photographers during the story mode of the game, an issue that the actress has spoken about in the past.

GTA's distributors, Take-Two, state that Lohan's likeness is not depicted in the game and that the character resembles her only in being a young, blonde woman.

GTA V is set in "a satirical reimagining of modern Southern California" and is the first title in the series to allow players to switch between three lead characters simultaneously.

At this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, it was announced that the game would be released on Xbox One, PS4 and PC this autumn.