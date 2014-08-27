HP forced to recall 6m laptop cords after reports of burns and property damage: Customers being reimbursed for free

HP has recalled over six million LS-15 AC power cords in the US and Canada over potential fire and burn risks.

HP and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been several claims for minor burns and property damage following 29 reports of the power cords overheating and melting.

In a statement, the commission said, "Customers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled power cords and contact Hewlett-Packard to order a free replacement."

The cords, used with HP and Compaq branded laptops, were sold worldwide in stores and online with notebook and mini notebook laptops and other accessories between September 2010 and June 2012.

Around 5.6 million cords, which are black and can be identified by the tag on the AC adapter, are being recalled in the US and a further 446,000 in Canada.

This is not the first time HP has been forced to recall products. On two separate occasions, in 2010 and 2011, it had to recall potentially dangerous laptop batteries after receiving 40 reports of incidents including skin burns and smoke inhalation.

Customers can contact HP to obtain a replacement cable either by calling 1-877-219-6676 or by visiting HP's website.

UPDATE: HP has confirmed that the problem also affects UK consumers.

In a statement to ITProPortal, the company said, "In cooperation with various government regulatory agencies, HP has announced a worldwide voluntary recall and replacement programme for certain AC power cords used with AC adapters shipped with HP and Compaq notebook and mini notebook computers, as well as with AC adapters provided with accessories such as docking stations, sold from September 2010 through June 2012.

"Customers should validate their AC Power cord on the programme website.

"HP customers affected by this programme will be eligible to receive a replacement AC power cord for each verified, recalled AC power cord at no cost. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused. Your safety is our top priority."