HTC Desire 510 launched, budget 4G handset

HTC has unveiled a new phone in the Desire range which is the company's most affordable handset that comes with 4G LTE on board.

The HTC Desire 510 is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 410 running at 1.2GHz, and has a 4.7in display with a resolution of 854 x 480, along with 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage (with microSD for expansion).

The handset sports a 5 megapixel rear camera and a VGA front-facer, and a 2,100mAh battery. It's 10mm thick, weighs 158 grams, and in terms of software comes with Android 4.4 overlaid with HTC Sense.

Peter Chou, CEO of HTC, commented: "The industry has been talking about the 4G effect for so long now that it's easy to forget that only a small selection of top-end devices are taking advantage of the technology. Owning the latest and greatest technology shouldn't be reserved for those with the highest budgets."

"People today should expect their smartphones to double as mobile entertainment hubs. This means ensuring that they're fully loaded with the latest movies, TV shows and albums, by taking advantage of the super-fast network speeds available. The HTC Desire 510 does this and more, making it the perfect mobile media device."

The device is also compatible with the HTC Dot View case, although it doesn't have the same features as the HTC One M8 paired with the case, offering just the basics (as the Desire 510 doesn't have the M8's smart sensor hub).

So what is that all important price? You can get this 4G handset for £149 SIM-free from next month.