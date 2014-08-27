HTC’s Google Nexus slate now ‘X’ rated and powered by 64-bit SoC

HTC’s mysterious Nexus tablet project has poked its head out of the bushes once again with a name change and various tidbits concerning the slate’s specification.

The tablet is now apparently called the Nexus X and has a powerful set of components that backs up its status in the upper echelon of the Android tablet sector with the inclusion of a 64-bit processor.

A spec list obtained by Phone Arena shows that the tablet has an 8.9in 2,560 x 1,600 resolution display that brings a pixel density of 340ppi and all this is backed up by a 192-core Nvidia Kepler GPU that claims to be 1.5 times more efficient than rival chips.

Alongside that powerful GPU, it’s rumoured there will be a 64-bit Tegra K1 processor to power all of the action and earlier reports pointed to 4GB of RAM supplementing it. These reports also mentioned the camera is either 5- or 8-megapixel and capable of both 1080p photos and video recording.

Rumours surrounding a Nexus-badged HTC tablet first emerged back in April when it was originally reported that an 8in slate would be released and this eventually gave way to more concrete reports that it will have an 8.9in display.

Google could choose to launch the new tablet alongside the new Nexus smartphone in the fall to pit it against the post-IFA 2014 device flurry and the expected release of a new range of iPads around the same time.

Related: Apple toppled from tablet market throne as Android devices take top spot

Android tablets topped the overall tablet market for the first time earlier this year after Apple spent a number of years on top and powerful slates like this one will mean it stays on top.