No Internet for 11.4 million Americans affected by Time Warner Cable fault

Millions of US Internet users had no connection for hours after Time Warner Cable’s nationwide network went down due to an unspecified fault that is still having a knock-on effect.

The problem reportedly began in the early hours of Wednesday morning, US time, and most of its 11.4 million broadband customers in 29 different states were back online within a matter of hours.

"At 04:30 ET this morning during our routine network maintenance, an issue with our internet backbone created disruption with our internet and on demand services. As of 06:00 ET services were largely restored as updates continue to bring all customers back online,” a spokesperson for the company told the BBC.

Users are still continuing to report problems with home connections and the company’s @TWC_Help account admitted that it had no estimated time of repair when one customer asked what time it would be restored.

Time Warner Cable is still trying to work out the exact cause of the outage and an investigation is underway in that sense.

The company is the second largest provider of TV and Internet service in the US and it is in the process of being acquired by competitor Comcast in a deal that has been valued at a whopping $45.2 billion [£27.2 billion] – one that will only go through once regulators give it the green light.

Its latest outage comes in the same week that it was ordered by the US Federal Communications Commission [FCC] to pay a $1.1 million [£660,000] fine for failing to report network disruptions as soon as possible. As part of the settlement it agreed to roll out a three-year-long compliance programme and its hastily prepared announcements this time are likely to be a part of that plan.