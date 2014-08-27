Senior UK judge criticises "unenforceable" UK privacy laws: Technology making things more difficult than ever

Lord Neuberger, the UK Supreme Court president, believes that the UK's privacy laws need to be updated in order to keep up with technological developments.

Speaking at an event in Hong Kong, he said that the "astonishing advances" of technology and the "enormous challenges" that this presents may mean that an overhaul of the current privacy laws is required before it is too late.

He said, "These developments may make it inevitable that the law on privacy, indeed, the law relating to communications generally, may have to be reconsidered. It undermines the rule of law if laws are unenforceable.

"There is no doubt that these technological developments give rise to enormous challenges for people involved in the law and people involved in the media."

Privacy is of course an important issue for the general public and is becoming harder and harder to control, primarily due to the speed and ease in which information can now be recorded, manipulated and dispersed around the globe.

Attempts have been made to protect citizens' privacy, such as the EU's "right to be forgotten," but that has already experienced its fair share of controversy.

Media lawyer Mark Stephens believes that Lord Neuberger's intervention could pave the way for new privacy laws. "When the president of the Supreme Court calls for a new law, most governments listen," he said.

"I think we can say without fear of contradiction that this is a first indication of new government policy on privacy."