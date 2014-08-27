Spotify shows Windows Phone love, goes free on the platform

While Windows Phone gets a lot of attention for what it doesn't have, the Microsoft mobile platform is slowly making progress. Now it is scoring a major win, and getting on par with rivals, as Spotify announces it will be going free for Windows Phones.

The new update means customers can now listen to their music without ponying up the monthly fee for a Premium account. The new free version is ad-supported, and customers can still choose to pay the monthly fee for Premium, and eliminate those ads and also get offline playlists, as well.

The app features the ability to create your own playlists, follow others and utilise their lists and choose an artist and click shuffle to work through all of that performer's music. Customers can also choose from curated playlists which are created by Spotify and geared towards all sorts of moods and even for particular activities such as working out.

"We're also introducing a series of additional improvements throughout the app. Search results look better than ever before, and we've made it easier to browse the artists you love and discover related artists you might grow to love", Diego Planas Rego of Spotify claims.

The app itself is a free download and Windows Phone customers can grab it from the Store beginning right now.