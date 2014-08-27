Twitter broadens its ad network with 12-country European expansion

Twitter this week announced that it has broadened its European ad network through the addition of 12 countries largely located in central and eastern Europe.

The move, which will enable marketers to buy ads from local sales teams, is designed to boost international revenue and more than doubles the eight European markets that the social network currently operates in.

Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic are amongst the 12 new countries to be added, as well as Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine.

The announcement, which came in the form of a blog post, said, "There has been tremendous growth in this region over the last year, and Twitter Ads will now be available in 35 EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) markets through direct sales support teams and reseller partnerships."

The second quarter of 2014 showed unexpectedly high earnings for the social media network of $312 million (£188 million), up 124 per cent from the previous year. Its number of monthly active rose 24 per cent year-on-year to 271 million.

Twitter also noted that, despite two-thirds of its user base being located outside of the US, only 33 per cent ($102 million) of its revenue came from international markets, meaning there is plenty of scope for growth in this area.

