ZTE enhances video conferencing through Blue Jeans Network partnership

ZTE is teaming up with Blue Jeans Network to bring its cross-platform video conferencing into the cloud for its customers across the US, Europe, Australia and Singapore.

The partnership gives an uplift to all ZTE video conferencing services [VCS] customers that can now connect with each other more seamlessly through using cloud-based VCS capabilities offered by Blue Jeans.

“As a long-time pioneer in video collaboration services and the leader in interoperability, we saw partnering with Blue Jeans Network as a natural and seamless fit,” said Qian Min, General Manager of ZTE UC&C. “After seeing the success that Blue Jeans Network has had, we believe working together will be beneficial in expanding our reach and enable us to provide more options to our customers.”

Blue Jeans’ technology is already used by a number of blue chip customers including Facebook, Foursquare, Match.com and Stanford University, all of whom were attracted by the opportunity for video collaboration on any device, from anywhere, at any time.

“We're excited to work with ZTE to expand their reach into the Video Communications Services Market," said Stu Aaron, chief commercial officer at Blue Jeans Network. "This partnership is another example of sharing our expertise in interoperability and expanding our ecosystem. We look forward to working with ZTE to proliferate easy, open, and affordable video conferencing.”

The increasingly global nature of business means that companies are relying even more heavily on video conferencing and collaboration over face-to-face meetings. Research carried out by YouGov found that 60 per cent of companies prefer conference calls instead of face-to-face meetings due to the time and money it saves them.