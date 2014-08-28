Apple confirms 9 September event, get ready for the iPhone 6 and possibly the iWatch

Apple has confirmed that it is indeed holding a media event on 9 September in Cupertino, but as to what's coming, in typical Apple style the company is playing its card close to its chest.

The Verge highlighted the invite, which (as you can see above) simply consists of a partial Apple logo in bland greys, along with the date 9/9/2014, and one short tagline: "Wish we could say more."

Apple is expected to unveil two new iPhones at the event, one a 4.7in model and the other a 5.5in phablet, and a rumour which popped up this morning also claims that Apple's smartwatch will be launched as well. That's a lot of new stuff, and there might be other bits and pieces, and certainly revelations on the software front including iOS 8.

All that's left is to puzzle over the cryptic tagline, which is even more enigmatic than usual for Apple. There's certainly no obvious hint like "watch this space", "we have something phabulous up our sleeves", or similar.

Thinking about it, "wish we could say more" could be some reference to improving Siri and voice recognition – perhaps some big leaps are coming on that front, which might tie in with the iWatch (assuming the smartwatch does actually pitch up a week Tuesday).

Or perhaps the fact that the invite and logo are done out in a number of "shades of grey" is a clue that, erm, Siri is going to become a dominatrix. You won't ask her where places are – she'll be telling you where to go (quite literally, possibly).

Okay, we'll stop being silly now. All we can do is sit tight, wait, and find out that the enigmatic tagline actually means bugger all except Apple has some big stuff to wheel out at the start of next month.

No matter what happens, as we also heard today, it seems that most consumers will be happy if Cupertino manages to get a sapphire display on board its next-gen smartphone.

