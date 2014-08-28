Instagram is down for the second time this month

Instagram has been downed for the second time in less than 30 days after a significant outage took the popular photo and video sharing service offline.

Related: Hyperlapse for Instagram smoothes out video kinks for perfect timelapse video

A tweet from the company acknowledged that the Facebook-owned photo and video sharing site was down and that a fix would be on the way, shortly before Instagram.com came back online.

“Instagram is experiencing some technical issues. We're aware and working on a fix,” read the Tweet from @instagram.

The issue affected all parts of the service from the mobile apps to its website at Instagram.com and there was no word at the time of writing as to when the service would be completely up and running once again.

Down Detector reported via its Twitter feed that Instagram had been experiencing diffculties since 15:30 EDT [20:30 BST] before it reported at 16:23 EDT [21:23 BST] that it was once again back online with a new homepage.

It is the second such disruption that Instagram has suffered so far this year after it was completely offline at the start of this month along with its owner Facebook, which hasn’t been affected this time.

Instagram has approximately 200 million users worldwide and the disruption comes in the same week that it confirmed the release of Hyperlapse from Instagram that allows its users to take perfect timelapse videos by smoothing them out.

It is still up there as one of the top five most downloaded apps across both iOS and Google Play, and the amount of food on plates across the world pretty much guarantees its popularity for some time yet.