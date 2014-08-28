Kobo Aura H2O waterproof e-reader unveiled

The e-reader market, like any other, is always looking for the next innovation that might serve as a selling point to push devices, and previously we've seen the introduction of backlighting for reading in bed – but now, we're headed bath-wards.

Yes, Kobo's latest reader is a waterproof model which can be safely read in the tub, or down at the beach in summer. It's IP67 certified, meaning it can stand submersion in water at a depth of up to 1 metre for 30 minutes (providing the port cover is closed). It also has an anti-glare display for beach reading, to help cope with any glaring sun.

Other specs of the Kobo Aura H2O (did you see what they did with the name there?) include a 6.8in touchscreen with 265 dpi and upgraded Carta E Ink technology that allegedly offers the nearest approximation of printed text on paper. There's a 1GHz processor and 4GB of storage (expandable by 32GB with a microSD card).

The battery has a life of two months, Kobo claims, and the device will be priced at £139.99 for the UK when it launches on 1 October (with pre-orders starting next month).

Michael Tamblyn, President and Chief Content Officer at Kobo, commented: "We are most interested in those people who put books at the centre of their lives – what they want to see next, what gets them excited. When we asked our customers what held them back from reading more ebooks, many told us they love to read in the bath, by the pool, or on the beach, but believed that devices and water didn't mix."

"As we dug deeper, we found that more than 60 per cent of customers surveyed said they would love to be able read near water without worry. We designed the Kobo Aura H2O, our latest premium eReader, so that ebooks could be just as common at the beach or in the bath as they are on the bus or in bed."

We'll look forward to getting one of these in for review, as the Aura range has been a previous favourite with our tablet and e-reader expert, scoring Best Buy awards in the past.