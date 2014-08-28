LG G Watch R revealed, round smartwatch in Moto 360 vein

If you can beat 'em, join 'em – and that appears to be what LG is doing with the revelation of its smartwatch sequel just a couple of months after the original G Watch went on sale.

The LG G Watch R is set to be shown off at IFA 2014, and takes criticism of the G Watch on board, which copped flak for its geeky and chunky looks. The G Watch R has been transformed into a round shape (which is what the R stands for, presumably), like a traditional watch, or indeed like the Moto 360 which has received lots of pre-release praise. A fact that LG has evidently noticed, given this very quick follow-up to the G Watch...

Anyhow, onto the specs. LG's new Android Wear smartwatch boasts a 1.3in P-OLED (plastic OLED) display which covers 100 per cent of the watch face, and apparently has great viewing angles, plus it copes with sunlight well.

There's a 1.2GHz Snapdragon 400 processor running the show, backed with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. The device has a 410mAh battery, and it's also IP67 certified, meaning it can stand being submerged in a metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

Related: My week hands-on with the LG G Watch

A PPG sensor provides heart rate monitoring for fitness fanatics, and the watch features a 22mm calf skin leather strap. It's definitely strides ahead of the original G Watch in terms of aesthetics.

Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of the LG Mobile, commented: "What we've noticed in the year of the wearable is that this is a category that can't be compared to smartphones and tablets. Wearables are also accessories and consumers will want more than one to choose from. So we wanted to complement the modern design of the original G Watch with the classic look of the G Watch R. Customers can't go wrong with either device."

We'll be getting a closer look at the G Watch R at IFA next week, and the smartwatch is expected to launch early in Q4, so probably at some point in October.

Read more: Apple will launch iWatch alongside iPhone 6 on 9 September

This morning, Samsung has also unveiled its latest smartwatch which again goes for a more "natural" watch look as opposed to a geeky piece of hardware. With Apple's iWatch also set to be unveiled inside the next fortnight, and the Moto 360 due to hit shelves soon, the category is going to get a lot more heated as we run up to Christmas...