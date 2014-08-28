Microsoft’s Surface Pro 3 now shipping in UK, but base model already sold out

Microsoft is now shipping its Surface Pro 3 hybrid in the UK, and in 25 other territories across the globe (bringing the total number of markets to 28 worldwide now).

That's the good news – if you pre-ordered, your device should be shipping imminently, and may indeed already have shipped.

The not-so-good news is for those of you who haven't pre-ordered, and were hoping to pick up the base Core i3 64GB model which retails at £639 – as this version is out of stock (at the time of writing) already at Microsoft's online store.

All the other variants of the Surface Pro 3 are in stock, though (ranging from the Core i5 128GB model at £849 through to the mighty Core i7 512GB machine which costs an eye-watering £1,649).

Microsoft also announced that the Surface Pro 3 Docking Station is now available for pre-order in all 28 markets across the globe, with the accessory expected to ship from 12 September.

Here's the full list of countries in which the Pro 3 is now available: Australia, Austria, Belgium, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Luxembourg, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United Kingdom.

Read more: The strength of Microsoft's Surface Pro 3: It's a great tablet and a functional laptop

The device was already on sale in the US, Canada and Japan.

The Surface Pro 3 has received some very positive comments from critics, so it's good to see it finally go on sale in the UK (it's been available in the US for a while now). Check out our thoughts on the machine here: Microsoft's Surface Pro 3: A very satisfying hybrid.