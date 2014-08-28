Mobile app of the day: UpTo Calendar

When did calendars become so difficult to manage? When we started to need to check lots of separate ones! You might have an Outlook calendar on your desktop for work, and a Google calendar for home and family commitments. You might need to know about schedules for voluntary or sports groups you belong to, who put their own calendars up at Google or as Facebook events. Would it not be fantastic if all these things could be viewed in one place?

That's what UpTo Calendar offers. It works by having two layers – the top layer is your calendar, and the back layer incorporates calendars you follow. You can reveal the back layer by pinching or tapping the screen and put items from it into your main calendar if you like. There are some added features such as the ability to share only specific events and to select individuals to share with.

If you struggle to keep on top of just knowing about the things you might want to spend time on, UpTo Calendar could be a great utility to try. All the time you save looking at different calendars could be spent on doing fun things instead!

Click here to download UpTo Calendar for Android, or here for iOS.

Product: UpTo Calendar

OS: Android, iOS

Price: Free