Samsung Galaxy Alpha in scuba blue exclusive to Carphone Warehouse in UK

Samsung’s Galaxy Alpha smartphone is being offered in scuba blue for the first time as an exclusive colour for all Carphone Warehouse customers.

The metal-framed handset can be pre-ordered from Carphone Warehouse stores and its website right away in the exclusive new colour as well as charcoal black, sleek silver, and dazzling white ahead of its release on 12 September.

Customers interested in the handset can pick it up free-of-charge on a 24-month contract from O2 that includes 500 any network minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of 4G data for £33 per-month.

Vodafone’s best 24-month contract costs £39.50 per-month and includes unlimited minutes and texts as well as an impressive 4GB of 4G data with EE’s cheapest deal coming in at £40.99 per month for unlimited calls and texts, and 2GB of 4G data.

The Galaxy Alpha comes with a 4.7in display [1,280 x 720 resolution], an octa-core processor under the hood, 2GB of RAM, and a 12-megapixel snapper on the back of the handset.

Samsung unveiled its metal handset earlier this month and it has an almost identical specification to the polycarbonate Galaxy S5 that has persuaded analysts to point out that it is releasing it to claw back market share from Apple and other competitors.

Its UK release on 10 September comes just hours after Apple’s event the day before that is expected to detail the new iPhone 6 as well as its first entry into the wearables market with the heavily rumoured iWatch.

Apple’s new iPhone 6 range could include a phablet-sized handset as well as the regular screen-size and if you throw the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 into the bargain it’s going to be some battle.