Samsung unveils new Gear S smartwatch you can make call from: Prepare for war, Apple, Sony and LG

Samsung has today unveiled the Gear S, a new smartwatch which it claims will deliver "the most advanced wearable experience yet."

The device packs Bluetooth 4.1, 3G and Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling users to receive and reply to SMS messages, manage notifications from social media feeds and, in a first for smartwatches, make and receive calls without needing to have a mobile phone nearby.

In terms of the technical stuff, the device holds 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal memory, a 300mAh battery and a dual-core 1.0 GHz processor.

It also boasts a 2in curved Super AMOLED display, with a resolution of 480 x 360 pixels and will run on Samsung's Tizen operating system.

Ines van Gennip, the marketing director of Samsung's IT and Mobile Division in the UK and Ireland, said, "Samsung is leading the exciting and rapidly developing wearable category with continuous innovation that aims to enhance the lives of technology fans.

"The Samsung Gear S is set to redefine the idea of the smart wearable device and the culture of mobile communication, enabling people to live a truly connected life anywhere, anytime."

The announcement comes after the South Korean firm revealed disappointing second-quarter earnings for 2014, prompting a hard push to develop decent wearable devices and follow in the footsteps of rivals such as Sony and LG.

Although Apple is yet to release any such device, an announcement is expected to happen before the end of the year, and a recent teaser video from LG shows that it is also planning to release a new, round-faced smartwatch at IFA 2014 in Berlin.

With regards to Samsung's latest offering, the company has said the Gear S will be available to buy from October, although pricing details are yet to be released.