Today’s tech: Windows 10 rumours, Samsung hit with another child labour scandal, and IBM's Watson supercomputer fights cancer

Microsoft's gift or bribe?

Microsoft could offer Windows 10 upgrades for free to Windows 8.1 users

Respected Microsoft leaker group "WZOR" have revealed that Microsoft may give away their next desktop operating system for free... in certain circumstances.

People who bought Windows 8.1 will allegedly receive Windows 10 gratis, whilst those who bought the retail version of Windows 8 will have to pay a £12 upgrade fee.

Given how poorly received Windows 8 was, Microsoft is going to have to do something to get back into people's good books. Also despite Window's dominance of the PC industry, it would appear it's taking some cues from Apple who don't charge a penny to use their operating system.

Tech giants accused of human rights abuse

Samsung and Lenovo blasted by yet more illegal child labour allegations

Human rights group China Labor Watch (CLW) has claimed that HED Electronics, a China-based factory that supplies both Samsung and Lenovo, was employing children illegally following an investigation through July and August.

Other NGO reports found that HED Electronics was also guilty of not paying overtime or a night shift subsidy. Perhaps more shockingly, this isn't the first time Samsung has been accused of similar labour violations by CLW. In 2012 CLW allegedly found evidence that Samsung weren't paying overtime at the HED Electronics factory.

Samsung was quick to point out that they were the instigators of the CLW's investigation in the first place.

Introducing Sherlock's new companion...

IBM's supercomputer Watson ready to take on cancer

IBM's Watson supercomputer is being rejigged to process and analyse big data, and to test scientific hypotheses and theories.

Dr Oliver Lichtarge, principal investigator and professor of molecular and human genetics, biochemistry and molecular biology at Baylor College of Medicine, highlighted how Watson's 16 terabytes of RAM and 2,880 3.5 GHz POWER7 eight core processors could be used for medical research:

"On average, a scientist might read between one and five research papers on a good day. To put this into perspective with p53, there are over 70,000 papers published on this protein. Even if I'm reading five papers a day, it could take me nearly 38 years to completely understand all of the research already available today on this protein."

"Watson has demonstrated the potential to accelerate the rate and the quality of breakthrough discoveries," he concluded.