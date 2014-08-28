Twitter grants everyone access to its analytics dashboard

Last month, Twitter launched its new analytics dashboard to help analyse the performance of every tweet you send out.

The software monitored how many people saw a tweet and how many of those actually clicked any published links.

Read more: How big data population analytics will shape the way we build, plan and manage

Up until now however, it was only available to advertisers and verified users.

Today Twitter announced that it would be extending its analytics dashboard to all its users. The firm's software engineer, Ian Chan, announced the news, fittingly, with a tweet and asked users to provide feedback on the service.

The only restrictions now in place for the platform are that accounts must have been opened for at least 14 days to access the analytics tool. The service is also unavailable to any users whose accounts are suspended, restricted or protected.

The dashboard includes data such as total impressions, total engagements and engagement rates for each tweet. It also aggregates that data for the past month and shows users how they've been doing compared to previous months.

Twitter is not the only social media website to offer this kind of tool to its users. Earlier this month, Pinterest announced that business account holders would have access to a similar service in order to help them better understand their target audience.

Read more: New Pinterest analytics helps businesses understand their customers

Anyone wishing to access the newly available Twitter analytics dashboard can do so here.