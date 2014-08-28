Download Fourth Annual UK Online Retail Christmas Readiness Report now

Trends in online shopping - Download now to get your copy

A promising 2014 Christmas season appears to be in store for UK online retailers. Shopping on retail websites continues to grow at a double-digit pace, while soaring usage of smartphones and tablets has made online shopping accessible to consumers anytime, anywhere.

Yet the Christmas season presents just as many risks as opportunities. Paths to purchase are more convoluted and unpredictable than ever as consumers interact through mobile devices, email, advertising and social media. Consumer attention as reflected in such metrics as average time on site and page views per session sank to new lows over the past 12 months. The overall conversion rate dipped, while average order value (AOV) was largely flat.

