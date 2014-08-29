DEAL: The brand new LG G3 for only £384.99

The LG G3 has a 5.5in 1440 x 2560 pixel LCD screen boasting 500 pixels per inch (PPI), the first brand Smartphone to do so - and ITProPortal is bringing it to you at the low, low price of £384.99.

This display does not result in an overly large handset size, however, with the LG G3's dimensions weighing in at 5.76 x 2.94 x 0.35 inches.

Even at such a compact size for a flag-ship smartphone, the LG G3 runs on Android 4.4.2 Kit-Kat and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 2.46 GHz Quad-Core Processor, thus its 75.3 per cent screen to body size ratio will not affect performance.

With regards to memory, the handset holds an impressive 16GB internal storage along with an additional slot for microSD, microSDHC, microSDXC, expanding the memory to a whopping 128GB.

All these features are wrapped up in a real metallic lightweight casing as apposed to a plastic metal-style imitation. The camera on the LG G3 will really please the creative eye, with a 13 mega pixel camera.

