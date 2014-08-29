EE switches on 4G LTE in 13 more UK towns

EE has announced that it has switched on 4G LTE coverage in 13 more towns across the UK, bringing the total number of towns and cities with superfast mobile to 263 (and also over 2,500 small towns and villages are apparently feeling the benefit).

The new locations to get 4G are as follows: Buckingham, Burntwood, Chesham, Chesterfield, Dalkeith (Scotland), Glossop, Hertford, Rugeley, Sheerness, Thornaby-on-Tees, Ware, Wickford and Witney.

The last town, Witney, is actually the constituency of David Cameron, who said that the "arrival of 4G makes this part of Oxfordshire one of the best connected areas in the UK".

Olaf Swantee, EE CEO, commented: "4G is now a well-known and well understood technology, with businesses and communities increasingly demanding 4G coverage because they see the significant economic benefit. Our fast, nationwide rollout continues, with hundreds of new sites being switched on every month to bring 4G to more places, often giving people a fast broadband experience for the very first time."

EE now claims that its 4G service covers 75 per cent of the UK population (with 300,000 more people added in this latest expansion).

EE has also started trialling new voice call technology this summer, a system which will allow customers to make phone calls over Wi-Fi and 4G, meaning those in remote areas with weak signal will have an alternative.