Lenovo produces new EMC based storage array for SMBs

Lenovo hopes to put a smile on the face of penny-pinching small and medium sized businesses [SMBs] through a new storage area network [SAN] solution based on EMC’s VNX unified storage family.

The Lenovo|EMC VNX5150 Storage Array is a dual-processor SAN that offers full redundancy for all major components as well as dual paths of connectivity throughout for a price that SMBs will be able to afford.

“The Lenovo|EMC VNX5150 is a key solution element for enterprises, enabling Lenovo to provide server and storage solutions to our customers. The VNX5150 platform is a unique offering, based on EMC’s industry-leading midrange storage capabilities, tailored to the needs of Lenovo’s customers,” stated Vincent Fauquenot, VP Products and Channels, Lenovo EMEA.

The solution is powered by Intel and designed to handle mixed workloads that are both physical and virtual, and it includes 6Gbps SAS drives and either 2.5in or 3.5in drive bays.

It supports the EMC FAST [fully automated storage tiering] suite that handles data using its cache and virtual pools [VP]. The FAST Cache can absorb unpredictable spikes in system workloads whereas the FAST VP are in place to automatically tier data from high-performance to high-capacity drives that will eventually result in high performance and lower costs.

SMBs that lack extensive IT support can benefit from the EMC Unisphere management system that brings an integrated user interface for remote control. The customisable front end aggregates systems information into an easy-on-the-eye solution that shows capacity, CPU utilisation, health and alerts to enable administrators to gain instant and actionable knowledge about performance.

Lenovo|EMC VNX5150 is already available in the UK, Ireland and a range of other European countries with prices start at €8,500 [£6,755].