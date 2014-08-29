Microsoft planning Miracast dongle to be Chromecast-killer?

The latest speculation suggests that Microsoft is about to launch its own content-mirroring dongle to rival Google's Chromecast.

The company's latest FCC filings reveal details of a device called the HD-10, which includes Wi-Fi, HDMI and USB connectivity.

Another document released by the Wi-Fi Alliance also identifies a certificate for a media adapter referred to as a Miracast dongle, certified to operate in the 2.4 GHz band.

Miracast is recognised as the wireless screen-cast standard by the Wi-Fi Alliance, and is used by Google for its Chromecast device. It enables wireless mirroring of content from a handheld device, such as a smartphone or tablet, to a connected TV and is also used by Microsoft's Windows Phone 8.1.

Windows Phone 8.1 does already include a Project my Screen feature which is compatible with a small number of smart TVs. This enables users to share their screen with people in the room, for work or entertainment purposes.

However, Project my Screen is currently only compatible with limited number of Smart TVs, so Microsoft may be attempting to broaden its market with the rumoured dongle. This is particularly important, given that Apple TV and Chromecast support a variety of platforms, including Windows, Mac and iOS.

Full details of Microsoft's Miracast dongle are expected to be revealed in the near future.