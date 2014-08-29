Microsoft Surface Pro 3 expands to more markets

One of the key ways to get people to buy a product is to actually make it possible for them to buy it. It sounds obvious, I know, but even a company as big as Microsoft has been having trouble fathoming this simple idea. Every Surface model has launched in a limited number of markets, taking its sweet time to hit new ones. Surface Pro 3 is no exception, but at least the delay is much shorter in its case.

Starting today, a little over two months after Surface Pro 3 went on sale in Canada, Japan and US, the Windows 8.1 device is available in 25 additional markets. What's more, also today, the much-anticipated Surface Pro 3 Docking Station is available to pre-order in all markets.

The 25 additional markets are Australia, Austria, Belgium, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malaysia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and UK. Surface Pro 3 will be sold, in said markets, through retailers and resellers, as well as Microsoft Store.

With a few exceptions, Surface Pro 3 went up for pre-order in those markets in early-August. Those who took the plunge get their Surface Pro 3 today, according to the team behind the slate.

The available Surface Pro 3 configurations are:

Intel Core i3 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage;

Intel Core i5 with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage;

Intel Core i5 with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage;

Intel Core i7 with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage;

Intel Core i7 with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Pricing, as you might expect, depends on the market. In Germany, for instance, the entry-level model costs €799, while the top-of-the-line Surface Pro 3 can be had for €1,949. That's without a Type Cover keyboard, which, also in Germany, adds €129.99 to the cost. If you also wish to get Surface Pro 3 Docking Station, you should know that the accessory will officially go on sale starting September 12. Again, also in Germany, it goes for €199.99.

Surface Pro 3 highlights include: 12in ClearType touchscreen display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,440; Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 "Haswell" processor; 4 GB (Core i3, 128 GB Core i5 models) or 8 GB of RAM (256 GB Core i5, Core i7 models); Intel HD Graphics 4200 (Core i3), 4400 (Core i5) or 5000 (Core i7); 64 GB (Core i3), 128 GB (Core i5), 256 GB (Core i5, Core i7) or 512 GB (Core i7) of internal storage; microSD card slot; Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n or ac; Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy; 5 MP cameras with 1080p video recording; USB 3.0 port; mini DisplayPort; Surface Pen (stylus); Windows 8.1 Pro; physical dimensions of 292.10 x 201.42 x 9.14 mm; weight of 0.79 kg.

Photo Credit: Joe Wilcox