Mixed news for the server market: It's growing, but not by much

The second quarter of 2014 saw server shipments grow by 1.3 per cent and revenue by 2.8 per cent according to the latest figures released by Gartner.

Most regions showed some growth with the exception of Eastern Europe, Japan and Latin America. Eastern Europe fell 5.6 per cent in units shipped and 1.6 per cent in vendor revenue, Japan declined 4.3 per cent in units and 2.5 per cent in revenue, and Latin America dropped 16.5 per cent in units but managed to produce a vendor revenue increase of 6.7 per cent.

The highest shipment growth came from the Middle East and Africa with a 6 per cent increase, while Asia Pacific, North America, and EMEA grew by 5 per cent, 1.6 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively in the second quarter.

"The second quarter of 2014 produced relatively weak growth on a global level, with mixed results by platform", says Jeffrey Hewitt, research vice president at Gartner. "x86 servers managed to produce an increase of 1.4 per cent in units in the second quarter of 2014, and an 8.1 per cent increase in revenue. RISC/Itanium Unix servers fell globally for the period, a 23.2 per cent decline in revenue and 7.9 per cent decrease in shipments compared with the same quarter last year. The 'other' CPU category, which is primarily mainframes, showed a decline in vendor revenue of 2.2 per cent".

Looked at by vendor, HP continues to lead with 22.9 per cent of worldwide shipments followed by Dell on 19.6 and IBM on 7.7 per cent.

Analysed by revenue, however, HP stays on top with 25.1 per cent but IBM moves into second place with 22.4 per cent, reflecting its place in the mainframe market, with Dell third on 17.4 per cent.

Splitting things by form factor shows blade servers falling 4.3 per cent in shipments but rising 7.2 per cent in revenue for the quarter. The rack-optimized form factor climbed 2.9 per cent in shipments and 3.6 per cent in revenue.

The results are gathered from the Gartner Servers Quarterly Statistics Worldwide programme, which monitors the global market.

