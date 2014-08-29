Mobile app of the day: Handcent SMS

For many people SMS is a very important way of communicating. Fast and reliable, texts allow you to share information easily and quickly. How many times have you been running late for a work meeting or a get-together with friends and texted that you'll be late rather than making a voice call? Plenty, no doubt...

If you find the stock SMS app on your Android handset doesn't quite work for you, there are lots of alternatives, and Handcent SMS is a popular choice. The app has been updated with a complete user interface makeover for a flatter and more modern look, and there are a number of other tweaks and additions too.

At the core of Handcent SMS is full SMS support with cloud backup of messages and the ability to restore to a new device, send bulk SMS, scheduled SMS, full MMS support, emoji on tap, and oodles of skins to play with.

Click here to download Handcent SMS for Android.

Product: Handcent SMS

OS: Android

Price: Free