Over 1 million users registered to vote with controversial new system

The government claims that over one million users have registered to vote via a new online system, leaving positive feedback.

Individual Electoral Registration (IER) was launched in June as one of the five exemplar services that are now classified as live.

As part of its digital transformation, Whitehall is rebuilding its 25 largest transactional services to be “digital by default” – as well IER, renew a patent, student finance, civil claims and lasting power of attorney (LPA) are now live.

Since June, the government says the online register to vote system has received over one million applications and there is over 90% satisfaction among users.

“Flexible system to meet user needs”

By moving voter registration onto the Internet, Whitehall hoped to make the process quicker and simpler, as well as more secure than it had been previously.

Citizens are supposed to be able to register within three minutes, providing simple information including name, address, date of birth and National Insurance number.

The new system is compatible across the majority of devices such as desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets to provide maximum convenience – a third of users do access voter registration via a mobile device.

“We designed this new online service with the user in mind and it’s great that such a large number of people across the UK are using the service and responding well to our improvements,” claimed Minister for the Constitution Sam Gyimah.

“We’ve made registering to vote easier than ever before and it’s really positive that nearly a quarter of those registering in the last month have been under the age of 35.

“We know there’s more to do to maximise registration rates, so we will continue our efforts to ensure that everybody has their say in how the country is run,” Gyimah added.

