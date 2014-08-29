Round-faced LG G Watch R being prepped for launch at IFA 2014

IFA 2014 kicks off in Berlin next week, and one of the devices that will be on display is the LG G Watch R. LG is looking to expand further into the wearable market with another Android Wear watch, and the killer feature this time around is a round display.

The circular Plastic OLED face has be been designed to make use of the entire surface - there is no bezel whatsoever. In terms of looks this could be what sells LG G Watch R, as it's a device that's likely to appeal to those pandering for a more traditional look to their wearable tech.

Measuring just 1.3in, the svelte display is far from cumbersome, overcoming another obstacle that puts some potential buyers off investing in wearable devices. Despite the fairly diminutive proportions, the watch doesn't scrimp on specs.

It's not up there with Android handsets, but the 512MB RAM and 4GB of storage are more than acceptable. Powered by 1.2GHz Snapdragon 400 processor and driven by a 410mAh battery, the watch is capable of running for half an hour when submerged in one metre of water - so it should survive a trip to the pool providing you stick to surface swimming.

As with other watch of its ilk, the LG G Watch R has a firm focus on fitness. There's a bundle of LG health and fitness apps as standard, and these take advantage of the heartbeat monitor.

There are numerous other on-board sensors - compass, gyroscope, accelerometer and barometer, and the touchscreen has a resolution of 320 x 320.

The leather strap adds to the traditional look, and customization is possible by switching out the strap, or by changing the look of the digital watch face.

There's no word on pricing yet, but all will be revealed at IFA 2014 next week.