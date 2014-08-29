Samsung brings VidZone’s free music video service to mobiles for first time

Samsung device owners in the UK can now benefit from VidZone’s catalogue of over 65,000 music videos after the ad-supported service expanded beyond its humble beginnings on games consoles.

The news means that Samsung mobile, tablet and smart TV customers in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain can use the free service that features HD videos from major labels and over 1,000 independent ones to boot.

“The use of online video music streaming services is booming. VidZone is leading the charge with a service that delivers one of the richest and most extensive music video catalogues – available instantly at the touch of a button. We are delighted that the service has been designed and optimised specifically for Samsung devices, marking the first time that VidZone’s service will be available on smartphones, tablets and Smart TVs,” said Lee Epting, Vice President of Samsung Electronics Media Solution Centre Europe.

Additionally any Samsung users that have a 2014 Samsung Smart TV can wirelessly transfer content from the VidZone mobile or tablet app straight onto a bigger screen that can then be streamed in the order of the play queue that has been set up.

Over 11 million people have downloaded VidZone on games consoles since it was launched back in 2009 and it is available in 19 territories including the United States.

As well as music videos it includes live concerts, interviews, live sessions, behind the scenes content and it can be downloaded from the Samsung Apps and Google Play Store right now with VidZone already planning to bring it to other European countries soon.