Samsung confirms Amazon Prime 4K video on demand is arriving in October

Samsung has unveiled ambitious plans for even more ultra HD [UHD] content by agreeing to a clutch of new partnerships that will see its catalogue of streaming and live content grow.

Among the plans are the launch of Amazon’s UHD video-on-demand [VOD] service in October as well as European partnerships with other content distributors and a new download service exclusive to the company’s customers.

“The popularity of UHD content is really starting to grow. Key to maintaining this and giving consumers what they want is wide variety and choices that reflect their bespoke interests,” said Robert King, Vice President of Consumer Electronics for Samsung UK & Ireland. “We are pleased to expand the array of UHD content that our consumers can enjoy on our ultra-immersive Curved UHD TVs.”

Samsung’s download service is expected to launch at some point soon and it has worked with the Secure Content Storage Association [SCSA] to ensure a standard of security that is high enough to satisfy major Hollywood studios.

In Europe it has reinforced partnerships with VOD service maxdome and TV and film streaming providers Wuaki.tv and CHILI that will see more UHD become available through each service.

Samsung already works together with the Vienna State Opera to bring UHD live streaming of performances and to that end it is planning to bring 10 more UHD live performances to TV sets over the coming 12 months.

Further information on Samsung’s plans in the UHD segment will be revealed at the IFA 2014 tradeshow in Berlin and a new raft of content should spark interest in the TV sets.