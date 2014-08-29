Samsung Gear S champions its fitness capabilities with Nike+ Running app

Samsung Gear S owners looking to keep fit have a new option with the addition of the Nike+ Running app to the wearable wristwatch’s line-up of apps.

The app will be preloaded onto all devices and uses both Bluetooth and 3G to bring the renowned running experience from Nike+ to Gear devices for the first time.

“With its ergonomically fit design, empowered by multi-sensors, GPS and IP67, the Samsung Gear S is a perfect health and fitness companion. With the Nike+ Running App, it will be even more attractive and fun for people to enjoy running, while tracking runs, reaching goals and sharing with friends, all on their wrist,” said Chan Woo Park, Vice President of Product Strategy Team in Mobile Division at Samsung Electronics.

Nike+ Running on the Gear S has all the expected features such as being able to view distance, pace, heart rate, NikeFuel earned and time with the addition of a built-in music player inside the app itself.

Samsung unveiled its latest trip into the wearables market yesterday and it is one of the first such devices that doesn’t require a smartphone to be nearby in order to make a call or receive calls.

It has a 2in curved Super AMOLED display that has a 480 x 360 pixel resolution, runs Samsung’s Tizen OS, has 512MB or RAM, 4GB of onboard memory, a 300mAh battery and a dual-core chip clocked at 1.0GHz.

Connectivity-wise it benefits from 3G and Wi-Fi, as well as Bluetooth 4.1, that allows users to send and receive texts, manage notifications from social media feeds and use the aforementioned phone call feature.

Eager smartwatch connoisseurs will be able to buy the Samsung Gear S by the end of October and prices will be announced in due course.