Scotland seals the deal with Virgin Media Business

The Scottish government has signed a deal with Virgin Media Business (VMB) to provide services through the Scottish Government Fixed Telephony Services Framework.

The Framework aims to provide major cost savings via collaborative procurement for public sector organisations in the country.

Under the new deal, VMB will deliver fixed voice services to hospitals, councils and GP surgeries to help improve digital connectivity in Scotland.

Scottish public sector organisations will be offered lower tariffs if they switch their services, saving taxpayer money in the process. VMB will also be working with the government to identify more efficient ways of working and roll out additional services such as cloud-based products.

The contract is part of a wider government programme including the rollout of a Scottish Wide Area Network (SWAN) for all public sector organisations in the country.

VMB will also be working with seven other suppliers to provide telephony services to organisations with the aim of creating more joined-up public services in Scotland.

Collaboration to save money

The firm claims that this model will lead to reductions in procurement costs because it signifies a move away from individual organisations purchasing their own infrastructure.

“The Fixed Telephony Services Framework is a fantastic example of a variety of public sector organisations working together to achieve a wide range of local and national benefits by maximising efficiency through collaboration,” claimed Scottish director of procurement and commercial Alastair Merrill.

“The Scottish government is absolutely committed to improving Scotland’s public sector infrastructure which is why we have launched SWAN and the [Framework] – to generate significant long-term savings and ultimately deliver a more integrated and cost-effective service for businesses and individuals across the country,” he added.

