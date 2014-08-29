Tech News Weekly podcast 33: What to expect from IFA 2014 (Hint: Lots of smartphones)

On this weeks Tech News Weekly podcast from ITProPortal.com find out why China is once again at war with Microsoft over anti-monopoly investigations. A quick look forward to the IFA conference next week, and how Michael J Fox, Pebble Smartwatch and Intel have joined in the fight against Parkinsons disease. Plus why Google's Gmail App and others are potentially at risk to hacking.

Articles discussed this week

Samsung set to copy Moto 360: New Gear smartwatch and virtual reality headset launching alongside Galaxy Note 4 at IFA 2014

Microsoft attacked by China after being accused of not fully cooperating with anti-monopoly investigation

Gmail smartphone app on Android hacked by US researchers

Pebble Smartwatch, Intel and Michael J Fox wage war against Parkinson's disease

Hacker cracks open over half of South Korea's bank accounts in massive data breach