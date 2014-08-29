Vodafone finally rolls out 4G to PAYG customers after a year left waiting

Vodafone pay-as-you-go [PAYG] customers are no longer out in the barren 4G wilderness after the mobile operator invited them in from the 3G caravan to join the party in the main house.

After a year of relying on its slower 3G connection, customers on PAYG tariffs can take advantage of the wealth of 4G services provided by Vodafone that offer average speeds that are three times faster.

“Over the past year we’ve already signed up well over a million Pay monthly customers to our 4G service and are now opening up this great opportunity to our Pay as you go customers. We’re also offering the best value 4G smartphone available today and with great value Freedom Freebees to go with it, now is the time to take 4G to Pay as you go,” stated Cindy Rose, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK.

Related: Vodafone set to expand 4G network to 5 new UK towns and cities

Freedom Freebees are add-ons offered by Vodafone that give PAYG customers minutes, data, texts and other content for a flat monthly fee. For £20 customers get 500 UK minutes, unlimited texts and 2GB of 4G data and this rises to unlimited UK minutes and texts plus 4GB of 4G for £30 and for 6GB of data its costs £40 per month. The top tier options also come with Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile TV as part of the package.

As a special promotion, Vodafone is offering unlimited UK data for 30 days to any customer that takes a Freedom Freebee with 4G for the first time to help them decide how much data they might use each month.

Vodafone had been trying to increase uptake in its 4G network by offering Red 4G customers a number of deals such as free Netflix for six months and £5 off the Google Chromecast streaming stick.

Vodafone’s 4G network has been aggressively expanding since its launch around this time last year and is now in over 200 towns and cities across the country.