Apple set to unveil digital wallet alongside iPhone 6

Next week, as you can hardly have missed, Apple will reveal the iPhone 6, but apparently Cupertino has something planned on the digital wallet front at the big 9 September press event.

Yes, the iPhone Wallet is set to arrive as SlashGear reports. Certainly all the pieces are in place for this to happen. The iPhone 6 is rumoured to have an NFC chip on board – indeed this rumour has been hanging around since June (although other previous speculation from back then, such as wireless charging, appears to have fallen by the wayside).

And of course the device will carry the fingerprint sensor of the current iPhone, which will be important in ensuring an extra element of security for mobile transactions.

This reinforces what we heard on the grapevine at the end of last week, when those in the know spoke to Wired and said that the iPhone 6 would feature its own payment service to go head-to-head with existing platforms such as Google Wallet.

Assuming this speculation is on the money, Apple has taken a long time to enter the digital payments arena, but Cupertino does have something of an ace up its sleeve in terms of some 800 million credit cards already on file with iTunes accounts.

And you can bet if Apple is entering the wallet market, it will be pushing hard, and the company certainly isn't short of marketing chops.

Apple apparently has some major partners in the venture lined up, and these include Visa, MasterCard, and American Express.

For a full roundup of all the latest rumours and updates on the iPhone 6, check out our rolling live coverage.