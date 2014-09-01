Apple’s vast ‘Spaceship’ site captured by drone (video)

Apple’s Campus 2 construction site has been revealed in a video taken by a drone that flew over the huge site and showed off the impressive Spaceship design in all its glory

The “under construction” site in Cupertino, California is shown on an eight-minute-video shot on 24 August with a GoPro Hero 3+ and the vast scale of the new site is immediately noticeable.

The drone flew up to less than 400ft to avoid breaking airspace rules and the images clearly show the rounded shape of main building that takes up a whopping 2.8 million sq ft of space.

As well as this there is an underground parking garage capable of catering for 2,400 cars and they will both be joined by a 100,000sq ft fitness centre, 120,000sq ft auditorium and over 4,500 trees that are set to number the landscape.

It also apparently has a secret underground passageway that leads to a new auditorium, it’s earthquake proof and has its own food supply in the shape of hundreds of fruit trees located inside the new campus.

Putting a drone up to film the site was always going to be one of the ways to circumvent Apple’s tight controls over the site that has seen it shut down pavements and put up walls around the entire site to prevent prying eyes looking in.

Apple wants the first phase of construction to be done by 2016 and by the looks of the drone images it is well on the way to realising that target. The second phase includes an additional parking facility as well as another 600,000sq ft of buildings and once the structure is completed it will give Apple some footprint.