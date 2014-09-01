Elgato unveils smart home line-up with strong Apple influence ahead of IFA 2014

Elgato has become the latest company to reveal its smart home aspirations ahead of next week’s IFA 2014 conference through a trio of products that work exclusively with iOS and will soon include Siri control.

The German-based firm’s press release detailed a range of sensors, light bulbs and an intelligent power solution that can all be controlled by an iPhone or iPad using dedicated apps.

Elgato Eve is a range of sensors that gathers data on air quality, temperature, humidity, air pressure, energy and water consumption within the home. Any sensors placed around the home are connected to an iPhone or iPad using Bluetooth and all the data is displayed in the Elgato Eve app, with a release date for the sensors yet to be confirmed.

Avea is a smart LED bulb that can be bought individually and offers seven different scenes or colours depending on the mood, a wake-up function that brings a natural start to the day, and it works straight out of the box. Each bulb lasts for approximately 25,000 hours and is out now with a price of £39.95 per bulb.

Smart Power is an intelligent power solution that has self-monitoring abilities to tell the user when it is low on power by sending a notification to an iPhone connected to it via an app. When the owner is set to have a busy day it reminds them to take the secondary power source with them through calendar integration. The power source has enough juice in its 6,000mAh to charge an empty iPhone up three times and is available now for £79.95.

Lastly, there are plans to integrate Apple’s HomeKit technology once iOS 8 arrives in order to allow all of its three smart home offerings to be controlled using Siri voice commands.