HP takes the wraps off ProLiant Gen9 servers

HP has revealed a new range of ProLiant Gen9 servers which it claims will help customers on twin fronts, namely keeping costs and levels of complexity down.

In what the company is calling a major milestone in its "compute strategy" – which looks to the future of data centre tech – the Gen9 servers are designed to provide scalable power, crunching data efficiently, and they're optimised for the cloud and software-defined environments.

The Gen9 models include innovations such as HP PCIe accelerators and HP DDR4 SmartMemory to boost compute capacity, along with nippier performance via HP SmartCache and HP FlexFabric adapters.

Faster and more intuitive setup is also promised, and converged management across servers, storage and networking.

The servers will encompass four types of deployment, namely tower, blade, rack and scale-out, and HP claims that Gen9 hardware will be able to improve the workload performance of business critical apps by up to a factor of four (based on HP SmartCache performance testing).

Antonio Neri, senior VP and general manager, Servers and Networking at HP, commented: "HP created the x86 server market 25 years ago, and we have led this market ever since with innovations that have dramatically transformed the data centre, such as HP Moonshot and HP Apollo. Today, we're setting the stage for the next quarter century with HP ProLiant Gen9 Servers and compute, which combines the best of traditional IT and cloud environments to enable a truly software-defined enterprise."

ProLiant Gen9 servers will be available starting from 8 September.

