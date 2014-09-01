Invite-only system to end as OnePlus One becomes available for pre-order

OnePlus has announced that it will soon be launching a pre-order system for its elusive smartphone, the OnePlus One.

The handset, which offers a premium Android experience for just £230 is currently only available via a random invite system.

This means that anyone wishing to own the handset can only do so if they are invited by a current owner of a OnePlus One phone or by entering contests and promotional events hosted on the OnePlus Forums or social media channels.

However, a company spokesperson announced during a Reddit AMA that the device could become more readily available.

"We are working on a pre-orders system, we were initially aiming for September but it's been slightly delayed, hopefully we'll be ready to launch it in October."

While this is no guarantee that there will be sufficient numbers of handsets to meet the demand, it does look like acquiring the smartphone will, at least, be a simpler process.

While the handset officially launched four months ago, users have found it harder than expected to get their hands on the device.

Aside from the invite-only system, the smartphone's release has also been delayed by a software error and a failure to comply with EU font regulations.

If fans do manage to get their hands on the device, they are likely to be impressed by the top-line specs and affordable price tag. The OnePlus One boasts a 5.5in HD display and a Snapdragon 801 CPU for half the price of the Samsung Galaxy S5 and HTC One M8.