Mobile app of the day: Busuu

Learning a language needs some sort of interaction if it is to be a successful process. I remember picking up a few words of Japanese from a language learning DVD once, but learning is easier and more fun if there are other people around.

The makers of Busuu know this, and their language learning app includes interaction with native speakers so you can practice what you learn – in fact that might be the best thing about this app. The learning modules are broken down into simple topics, and you can learn to write as well as to speak. Of course there are vocabulary and grammar lessons to get through as well as audio dialogues and interactive tests and quizzes.

The languages on offer are German, French, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish, Arabic, Chinese, Polish and English. Be aware that while the basic app is free, if you want to get anywhere with language learning you will need to make some in-app purchases. Prices vary – full courses will cost you £11.99 on Android, beginners or other modules £2.99. And of course iPhone users will also face in-app charges.

Product: Busuu

OS: Android, iOS

Price: Free (but with in-app charges)