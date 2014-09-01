Samsung and Nike go jogging together for new Nike+ smartwatch app

Sadly the summer is winding down, with the last bank holiday already behind us. But that means the best time of the year for runners is now on the horizon, with cooler autumn weather. To get you ready for this time of year, Samsung has struck up a deal with Nike.

This deal brings together one of the top phone makers and a famous running shoe manufacturer. The two are teaming up for a new Nike+ app that will be coming to the Samsung smartwatch platform.

"Samsung Electronics, in partnership with NIKE, Inc., today introduced the Nike+ Running App for the newly announced Samsung Gear S.

The innovative app utilises the new Samsung Gear S’ built-in Bluetooth and 3G connectivity features to bring Nike’s best in class running experience to Gear users for the first time", the hardware maker announces.

This eliminates the need to take your phone with you on a run - something many of us do, using apps such as MapMyRun to track everything.The new app will be pre-installed on the Gear S smartwatch that Samsung has recently released. This means runners can easily check information while on the move - distance, pace, heart rate and time are all included.

In fact, the app even integrates a music player, so customers can select playlists with a tap.

"We are very excited to welcome the Nike+ Running App to Samsung’s Gear portfolio,” says Chan Woo Park, Vice President of Product Strategy Team in the Mobile Division at Samsung.